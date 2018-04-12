Get that West Elm look without the steep West Elm prices when you buy these beautiful hairpin-legged console tables from Amazon. The shorter one is just $90, matching its all-time-low price, and the taller one is an even better deal at $120, which is $30 in savings from the previously-recorded lowest price. I think HGTV would approve.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.