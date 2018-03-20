Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on the madness a couple of weeks ago, eBay’s once again running a sitewide discount that you can use on almost everything, plus an even better deal for home goods from select sellers.



Promo code PSPRINGTIME will take 15% off nearly any $25+ eBay order (gift cards, real estate, and actual money are excluded, sadly), with a $50 savings cap. That includes everything from video games from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, to Nintendo Switch consoles (which are sadly marked up, but still a solid deal at $277 in Gray or Neon), to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live memberships, to that rare vintage comic book that you’ve been eyeing.

At the same time, eBay’s running a 20% coupon on home goods from select sellers with promo code PRETTYDAY, most notably the Dyson eBay outlet. If I had to pick one thing to recommend here, it’d be a refurbished Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum for $200, but obviously you have a ton of options to choose from.

The list of sellers eligible for the 20% deal is pretty vast, so I’d recommend just finding whatever you want to buy, adding it to your cart, and trying PRETTYDAY first. If that doesn’t work, the PSPRINGTIME 15% discount is a great consolation prize.