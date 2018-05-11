Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Need to pass the time until Deadpool 2 comes out in theaters? ComiXology is running a huge sale on digital Deadpool comics, including hundreds of single issues for $1 each, plus a bunch of collections for $3-$5.
And in case you missed it earlier this week, Amazon will still give you $8 towards a Deadpool 2 movie ticket if you buy a select X-Men digital film or TV show.
About the author
Shep McAllister
Managing Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com