Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Photo: Amazon

Mounting your TV to the wall is great in theory, but perhaps a little less appealing when you remember that you have to put your cable box, game consoles, and other connected devices somewhere. These wall-mounted shelves though give you a great spot to do just that, and they’re extremely affordable when you use the promo codes below.