Mutuw Wooden Desk Lamp | $26 | Amazon | Promo code 2086MR23
Photo: Amazon

This desk lamp looks like the Pixar logo if it was designed by IKEA, and you can get it for $26 with promo code 2086MR23. It doesn’t have USB charging ports, multiple color temperatures, or even a built-in bulb, but if you like the style, this is a solid price.