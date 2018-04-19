This desk lamp looks like the Pixar logo if it was designed by IKEA, and you can get it for $26 with promo code 2086MR23. It doesn’t have USB charging ports, multiple color temperatures, or even a built-in bulb, but if you like the style, this is a solid price.
Put This Attractive Wooden Lamp On Your Desk For $26
