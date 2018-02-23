Whether you’re enjoying your first Qi-compatible iPhone, or you’ve had wireless charging for years with an Android phone, you can pick up a no-frills charging pad from Anker today for $12 with promo code BEST9811. This one maxes out at 5W, so it won’t charge your devices quickly, but it’ll be fine for overnight use.

And in case you missed it earlier this week, Anker’s 10W charging pad is still on sale for $18 as well with promo code ANKER253. That’ll charge compatible Android phones faster than the $12 model, but iPhones should charge at the same speed either way. That said, the 10W pad is thinner and includes better indicator lights, so it might be worth the extra $6 even for Apple devotees.