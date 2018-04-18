OxyLED’s motion-sensing T-02 lights are perfect for lighting up dark closets and cabinets without running any wires, and you can save big on the three-pack of your choice today. Use promo code MQJRAVDH to get a three-pack of the standard T-02s for $16, or code MZMRKK97 to get three of the supersized T-02 Plus lights for $45.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Put Motion Lights In Every Closet and Cabinet With These Deals
OxyLED’s motion-sensing T-02 lights are perfect for lighting up dark closets and cabinets without running any wires, and you can save big on the three-pack of your choice today. Use promo code MQJRAVDH to get a three-pack of the standard T-02s for $16, or code MZMRKK97 to get three of the supersized T-02 Plus lights for $45.