Update: Sold out

If your home wireless network has a few dead spots, your cheapest option to extend your connectivity may be a powerline adapter. One half of the kit plugs into the wall and your router, and the other unit provides you with a live ethernet port anywhere in your house. In between, all the 1’s and 0’s are being carried through your home’s electrical wiring, which is basically black magic. These are also incredibly useful for Blu-ray players and older electronics that don’t have Wi-Fi.

