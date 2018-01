Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Preorder Nintendo LABO Robot Kit | $80 | Amazon

Nintendo’s weird new Robot LABO kit is up for preorder on Amazon for $80, and if you want it on launch day (April 20), I’d recommend ordering it now. LABO kits are basically just fancy pieces of cardboard, so one would hope that we won’t see Nintendo’s signature supply shortages, but that’s probably just wishful thinking.

Note: We don’t see the Variety Kit yet, but we’ll update this post as soon as we have a purchase link.