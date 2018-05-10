Graphic: Amazon

If you’ve been on the fence about signing up for Amazon Prime, today’s the day to jump off it.



Starting tomorrow, memberships go up to $119 per year, but new members can still lock in the old price of $99 (for their first year only) by signing up today. You’ll also get a free 30 day trial to start, so that comes out to just $7.61 per month for your first 13 months. Just be sure to click the “Prime annual” button before starting your trial.

And if you’re already a Prime member, you aren’t necessarily out of luck.