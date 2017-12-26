Seneo Qi Fast Wireless Charger | $15 | Amazon | Use code GTHTOYXZ
Seneo Qi Fast Wireless Charger with Upgraed QC3.0 Adapter | $24 | Amazon | Use code 6VL8KILQ

If you got a new Qi-compatible phone over the holidays, this discounted wireless charger will support your device’s fastest possible wireless charging speed. The stand itself is identical for both deals below, but the $24 version includes a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, which is overkill if you’re using this for an iPhone.