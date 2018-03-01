While it doesn’t include any of this year’s nominees, Amazon is running a $2 HD rental sale for a number of best picture nominees from recent Academy Awards, for Prime members only. I’d start with Mad Max Fury Road if you’ve never seen it, then move onto Whiplash, Boyhood, and Nebraska, but feel free to disagree in the comments.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Prime Members Can Rent A Bunch of Recent Oscar Nominees For $2 Each
