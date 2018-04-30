As Amazon slowly puts department stores out of business, it’s expanding its own fashion department twofold. Right now, Prime Members can try out their in-house shoe brand, The Fix, for up to 30% off. There’s a dozen styles to choose from, each with a very...unique style. If you need statement shoes for under $100, this is the sale for you.
Prime Members Can Get Up to 30% Off Amazon's In-House Shoe Brand, The Fix
