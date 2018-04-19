If you’re a Prime member who’s never had a Kindle Unlimited membership before, you can get three months of the service right now for just $2. That gives you unlimited access to over a million ebooks and magazines, including thousands with Audible narration. Just note that after three months, you’ll automatically renew at the standard $10 per month, so be sure to cancel your membership if you don’t want it to continue.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.