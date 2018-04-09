Update: Unsurprisingly, the price mistake is dead now. But you can still get the entry-level Kindle for $50 if you’re a Prime member. The listing for the Paperwhite appears to be completely sold out now, but we suspect they’ll restore it soon at its intended $80 price, which is still a very good deal.

Note: There seems to be a price mistake that’s bringing the Paperwhite down to $40 right now. They’ll likely kill it soon, but the intended $80 deal is still really good if you miss it. As with all price mistakes, there’s a good chance your order will be canceled, but it’s worth a shot!



Seemingly out of nowhere, Amazon just started offering Prime members some of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Kindle e-readers. You can save $30 on the entry-level Kindle, bringing it down to $50, but our advice would be to spend $30 more on the Paperwhite, which is sharper and includes a backlight. Whichever you choose, you won’t see the discount until checkout.