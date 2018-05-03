Graphic: Shep McAllister

Friends don’t let friends play Mario Kart multiplayer with a single Joy-Con turned sideways. If you actually want to enjoy Switch multiplayer games, you’ll need some extra controllers. Real ones. And these wired models from PDP are both down to their lowest prices today. They’re the exact same controller, but the black one only comes with one face plate, while the Mario and Luigi box set includes two, though in all likelihood, you’ll only ever use one of them.



If you’d rather stick with first party peripherals, or just don’t want to deal with wires, the official Pro controller is also on sale for $59.