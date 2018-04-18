OXO made a fur-lifting brush for your rugs and carpets, which doesn’t seem all that interesting until you realize that it’s self cleaning. Every time you slide the housing back over the brush, it pushes all of the collected hair into a receptacle for easy removal. Shedding season is in full bloom, so today’s deal is perfectly timed.
Survive Shedding Season With OXO's Self-Cleaning Carpet Brush
