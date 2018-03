Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You’ll likely never need it, but for just $5, it’s silly to not buy one of these AmazonBasics emergency seat belt cutter and window hammer. With any luck, it will happily hang out with the owner’s manual and forgotten napkins in your glove box for decades.