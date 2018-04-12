Great news, PS4 owners - the new God of War is good. Like, really good. Now that you know it’s good, you still have a week to preorder and save 20% with your Prime membership. Just note that you won’t see that discount until checkout.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Preorder the Excellent New God of War to Save 20%
Great news, PS4 owners - the new God of War is good. Like, really good. Now that you know it’s good, you still have a week to preorder and save 20% with your Prime membership. Just note that you won’t see that discount until checkout.