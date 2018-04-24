Preorder Yao Stone | $14 | Kickstarter

If you’ve grown tired of your fidget spinners and fidget cubes, Yao Stone might be your hand’s newest obsession.

Yao Stone is basically a smooth worry stone that feels nice in the hand, and a 3x3 array of magnets embedded inside let you click or spin a magnetic disc around on the surface. You can even reverse the polarity of the disc by flipping it over, resulting in a different level of resistance.

They sent me one to try out, and while the flesh-colored plastic is a little off-putting, and I’m worried that I may eventually lose the disc, I’ve barely been able to put the thing down. Fortunately, it comes in a variety of colors.

You can preorder a Yao Stone for $14 on Kickstarter, though with just over two weeks left in the campaign, there’s a pretty good chance this one will fall short. I really do like the thing though, and if you enjoy fidget toys, you probably will too.