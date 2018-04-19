I have raved about the insanely cool material that Mia Melon coats are made out of (waterproof cotton that’s not waxed) and they’ve just rolled out a groundbreaking new textile: wool.

This new innovation in waterproof technology promises to handle all weather, from the shitty “wintery mix” that loves to show up to ruin people’s commutes to the late summer/early fall thunderstorms that just straight up suck. Previously, Mia Melon (and the men’s line, One Man) rolled out a couple wool styles that just didn’t perform up to their standards. But they went back to the drawing board, sourced a new wool that bonds easier to reduce stiffness, and they’re ready to bring you a coat that you’ll be able to wear every single day.

The new wool material comes in three new women’s styles, The Kendra, The Jessica, and The Anna, with the addition of an update to their über-popular Lexi coat. Two men’s styles have also been added, The Alex 2 and The Bentall. Every style comes in a couple different colors as well, so you have a ton of choices depending on your style preference.

Each coat is sealed with a special thermal membrane that’s bonded between the wool outer layer and the micro-fleece that is featured on most Mia Melon and One Man coats. It promises to keep the wind, which is probably the worst part of crappy weather, and water on the outside of your coat. Plus, the outer layer of the coat is treated with their DWR (“durable water resistance”) coating to keep water beading on the outside instead of soaking through. It’s basically the first line of defense between you and wetness, with the inner membrane being the impenetrable retaining wall.

Once their Kickstarter campaign successfully finishes (This is their 10th campaign, with all 9 previous campaigns having been fully-funded), the coats will start shipping out in the fall so you can stay warm all through the cold and wet season.