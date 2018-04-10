Preorder Western Rise Evolution Pants | Kickstarter

Western Rise already makes some of our favorite shirts, t-shirts, and henleys, and their new pants don’t disappoint.

Shane has been trying the Evolution pants for awhile now, and you should read his full impressions here, but the main takeaway is that the pants’ suplex nylon material is durable, lightweight, and water resistant enough to wear on a hike, but also looks good enough to wear to work, or a nice dinner.

Western Rise is taking preorders for the pants through Kickstarter at a solid discount, and they’ve already blown through their funding goal, though just note that the pants aren’t expected to ship until December.