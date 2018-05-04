Preorder Sparkr Flip/Sparkr Wick | $25 | Kickstarter

While they’re hardly the only electric arc lighters out there, Power Practical’s Sparkr Mini has long been one of our favorites, due to its compact design, dual beams, and lack of high-pitched whine common in cheaper models. Now, they’re bringing the same expertise to two new form factors, and you can preorder to save.

The Sparkr Flip is a pocket-friendly, teardrop-shaped lighter with two buttons, one on the side for regular use, and a secondary one on the bottom for upside down use, which is perfect for lighting narrow candles.

For household use, the Sparkr Wick is a long-necked lighter, and one of the only ones of its kind with two lighting arcs. Its neck isn’t flexible, unfortunately, but it’s still great for lighting candles, gas stoves, or campfire kindling.

Both are available for $25 when you preorder from Kickstarter, or $5 less than what you’ll pay retail. You can also save more by preordering multiple lighters. They’re expected to ship in October, and would make great gifts.