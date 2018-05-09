Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Last year, Gravel’s well-designed toiletry bag was a hit with our readers, and a Kickstarter success story. But if the original didn’t have enough space for all of your travel gear, their bigger Expeditioner bag is now available for preorder.



The Expeditioner has every feature that made the original great, like a waterproof exterior, a hanging strap for bathrooms lacking in counter space, pockets that are perfectly sized for common travel items, and a water-resistant compartment for liquids that will keep broken bottles from soaking the rest of your gear. In short, it’s still a fantastic toiletry bag!

The big difference is that the Expeditioner is, well, bigger. It has enough space in its toothbrush compartment for a full-sized electric brush like the Sonicare Essence, all of its major compartments can hold more items, and it even includes a pocket on the back that can hold an included, TSA friendly clear pouch. The $54 super earlybird and $59 earlybird reward tiers have been sold out since last week, but they just opened both back up for a limited time, so get your preorders in while you can to save on the $69 MSRP.

If you want the smaller, original bag (now called The Explorer), you can add it to your Expeditioner preorder by adding $44 to your pledge. It’s been slightly updated (and slightly enlarged) from the original Gravel bag, but it’s still far smaller than the Expeditioner.