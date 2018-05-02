Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

If the Magno Ti’s unique magnetic mechanism didn’t do it for you (or if you were scared off by its thick 2mm lead), here’s another premium mechanical pencil that you can preorder on Kickstarter. The Grafton pencil is made of anodized aluminum (silver or black) and uses standard .5mm or .7mm leads.



They sent me a couple to try out, and in my hand at least, I think they really nailed the weight. The aluminum feels great in the hand, and while they’re heavy enough to feel premium, they’re not so heavy as to give you finger cramps during long writing sessions. Get one for $29 ($6 below retail), or two for $55 by preordering, with delivery expected next month.