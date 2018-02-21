Particle physics might not sound like the most engaging theme for a board game, but our deal researcher Corey had a ton of fun playing the upcoming Subatomic with his daughters, all while teaching them a useful science lesson.
Subatomic’s Kickstarter is already fully funded, but you can still preorder the game for $29, down from its expected $40 MSRP, or spring for a Collector’s Edition with premium game pieces for $39.
If you’re on the fence, I’d encourage you to check out Corey’s full review over on Gear, but here’s a taste:
With the game laid out and none of my usual “Ages 10+” crew around, I drafted my six and nine year old daughters as stand-ins so I could learn the mechanics and general rules. With so many tiny baubles, tokens, wood cubes, cards, and illustrations, I knew they’d be interested in a new game even if they couldn’t fully grasp the strategy.
After playing a few rounds for them, my six year old started resisting my help with her hand and acquisitions. A few more rounds later and neither would let me see their cards. They were logically playing cards and tokens to add more powerful cards to their deck and construct atoms. By the end of the first game, I was barely helping at all.