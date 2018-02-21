Preorder Subatomic | $29 | Kickstarter

Particle physics might not sound like the most engaging theme for a board game, but our deal researcher Corey had a ton of fun playing the upcoming Subatomic with his daughters, all while teaching them a useful science lesson.

Subatomic’s Kickstarter is already fully funded, but you can still preorder the game for $29, down from its expected $40 MSRP, or spring for a Collector’s Edition with premium game pieces for $39.

If you’re on the fence, I’d encourage you to check out Corey’s full review over on Gear, but here’s a taste: