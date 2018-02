Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 are finally coming to the Switch, where they always belonged, and you only have a few days left to preorder and save 20% with your Prime membership. This is the rare Prime preorder discount that (sort of) works on a digital download; you get a physical copy of Bayonetta 2, but the box also includes a download code for the original.



The same trick works for Bayonetta 3, though it obviously isn’t coming out this week.