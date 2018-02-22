Pop Chart Lab teamed up with Marvel to illustrate the origin stories of 36 different heroes on a single poster, and you can save 20% by preordering with promo code EXSALESIOR. That 20% applies whether you buy the poster by itself, or if you add on a frame or panel mount, so this could make a great gift for that friend or family member who’s already seen Black Panther six times.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Pop Chart Lab's Marvel Origins Poster Is Here to Rescue Your Boring Walls
Pop Chart Lab teamed up with Marvel to illustrate the origin stories of 36 different heroes on a single poster, and you can save 20% by preordering with promo code EXSALESIOR. That 20% applies whether you buy the poster by itself, or if you add on a frame or panel mount, so this could make a great gift for that friend or family member who’s already seen Black Panther six times.