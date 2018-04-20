What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $25 today with promo code LTC9MR54.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Plug In All Of Your Stuff With This $25, 18-Outlet Power Tower
What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $25 today with promo code LTC9MR54.