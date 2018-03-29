Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch is having some high-profile issues with third party docks lately. And while it’s not exactly clear if the same systemic issues apply to charging accessories that don’t output an AV signal, if you’d rather play it safe, the Switch’s official AC adapter is $5 off on Amazon today. Compared to most Nintendo accessories, this isn’t too overpriced to begin with, either: $25 is a pretty decent deal for a 39W USB-C charger.

