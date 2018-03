Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s high time you jumped on the Pixi Beauty bandwagon. Their Glow Tonic is beloved (and was one of the first “viral” toners out there) and right now, their entire site is 20% off with the code PIXIFRIENDS18. Just stock up on simple, effective skin care and makeup and be on your way.