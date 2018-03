Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Get a grasp on these kitchen tongs for just $10 today, which is a good $7 less than usual. They have silicone grippers so they won’t risk scratching up your nonstick pans, and this set comes with three pairs, so you’ll be fully stocked.