Old Navy is back again with affordable staples to help out your wardrobe, Today only, they’re marking down a handful of jeans for both men and women to just $15. Seriously, $15 for a pair of jeans that you’ll probably get a ton of use out of and will basically pay for themselves in a month.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Pick Up Some New Jeans For Just $15 At Old Navy
Old Navy is back again with affordable staples to help out your wardrobe, Today only, they’re marking down a handful of jeans for both men and women to just $15. Seriously, $15 for a pair of jeans that you’ll probably get a ton of use out of and will basically pay for themselves in a month.