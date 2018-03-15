There’s no sense in getting attached to a pair of socks, they will always leave you. Replace your mismatched or hole-ridden ones on the cheap with this Amazon Gold Box. You’ll be able to get 20 pairs of either no-show or quarter socks for just $20. But this deal is today only, so if you need new footwear, this is your chance to get a pair for a buck.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Pick Up 20 Pairs of Socks For Just $1 Each, Today Only
There’s no sense in getting attached to a pair of socks, they will always leave you. Replace your mismatched or hole-ridden ones on the cheap with this Amazon Gold Box. You’ll be able to get 20 pairs of either no-show or quarter socks for just $20. But this deal is today only, so if you need new footwear, this is your chance to get a pair for a buck.