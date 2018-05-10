Neutrogena Cleansing Makeup Remover Facial Wipes | $16 | Amazon
Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I’ve stopped using makeup wipes on a regular basis (I opt for reusable cloths) but when I did use them, these Neutrogena ones were a staple. They’re travel-friendly, easy on sensitive skin, and takes everything off, even waterproof makeup. Right now, you can get a 6-pack of 25 cloths for only $16.