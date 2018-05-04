The OXO On 9 Cup Coffee Maker is our recommendation for those who want amazing coffee paired with intuitive operation. We’ve seen it as low as $120 around the holidays, but it usually sells for $200, so today’s $160 price is a solid deal if you’re in the market.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Perk Up With a $40 Discount on One of Our Favorite Coffee Makers
The OXO On 9 Cup Coffee Maker is our recommendation for those who want amazing coffee paired with intuitive operation. We’ve seen it as low as $120 around the holidays, but it usually sells for $200, so today’s $160 price is a solid deal if you’re in the market.