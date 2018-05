Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Now that’s warm, you’re going to want to find the nearest (preferably relatively calm) body of water and start paddling with this $55 kayak (the best price we’ve seen since January). It’s inflatable, so you don’t need a ton of storage space or a big car to transport it. Plus, it comes with everything you need, like the oar and air pump, add in a life jacket an you’re good to go.