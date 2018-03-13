The biggest and brighest member of OxyLED’s popular T-02 stick-anywhere light family is the T-02U Plus, which features the same footprint at the T-02 Plus, while packing in a remarkable 64 LED bulbs compared to the original’s 36. That makes it perfect for a closet or wardrobe where you get ready in the morning, but it would also work well under your kitchen cabinets. Just be sure to use promo code 3TJVKZC5 to save $8 at checkout.