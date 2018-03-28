OxyLED T-04 Warm | $15 | Amazon | Promo code GOQIOUCY

With a reliable motion sensor and an easy-to-charge battery pack, I’ve put OxyLED’s T-04 light strips in every closet of my apartment. I might just have to rip them out now though and replace them with this new model, which features a warmer color temperature, in addition to all of the old model’s features.