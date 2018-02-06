Even if you aren’t generally an anime person, Attack On Titan is worth watching, and the entire first season (25 episodes) is just $28 on Amazon today, an all-time low.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Own the Complete First Season of Attack On Titan For $28
Even if you aren’t generally an anime person, Attack On Titan is worth watching, and the entire first season (25 episodes) is just $28 on Amazon today, an all-time low.