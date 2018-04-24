If you’ve got the space for it, this Gold’s Gym Olympic Bench includes a six roll leg developer, a preacher pad, and a full rack. Basically, everything you need for a good workout, except the weights. Today’s $139 price is within $10 for an all-time low, and comes with free shipping despite weighing more than 100 pounds. Sincerest apologies to your delivery driver.
Outfit Your Home Gym With This Complete Weight Bench Set, Just $139 Shipped
