Valentine’s Day gifts can take many shapes and forms, but no matter what you decide to get your significant other, you shouldn’t have to pay full price. We’ll be updating this post with our favorite gift-friendly deals from now until the big day, so keep checking back until you find that perfect something for that special someone.

You could buy her one set of lingerie, or you could replace half her underwear drawer. Aerie is giving you 8 undies for only $29, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+.

This $314 Masterbuilt electric smoker makes cooking jerky, brisket, or (insert meat of your choice) as easy as dropping in some wood chips and hitting a few buttons. With capacity to hold 12 chickens, 2 whole turkeys, or 4 racks of ribs, it’s great for cookouts and family meal prepping. Today’s $314 price is a hearty discount from it’s usual $370 price tag. Happy smoking!

The Greenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best vaporizers for the money at its usual $150, but for a limited time, you can get it for just $105, or 30% off, with promo code KINJA30.

Or, for just $70 with the same code, you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

From Gizmodo’s review:

“Pleasant” has come to define much of my time with the Grenco G Pen Elite. It charges quickly via USB and has battery life that last for days of regular use. It also feels great in my tiny hands and fits easily in a coat pocket or a purse. The thing that takes it from “perfectly pleasant” to near outstanding is the price. It’s just $170. That’s damn cheap compared to it’s competitors. The Firefly 2 costs $329.95 and the Crafty retails for $339. Sure those products heat via convection instead of roasting a ceramic chamber, they’re much easier to pull on, and the clouds they produce are enough to fishbowl someone sitting with you, but for nearly half the price the Grenco G Pen Elite is a fantastic deal.

It’s a little cliche, sure, but you’re still going to buy chocolate for Valentine’s Day. But at least you can save 15% on those heart-shaped Dove boxes with this Amazon coupon.

If you’re deciding between the different boxes, the $17 box includes 40 chocolates, while the two $12 boxes only have 24.

No matter where your boo’s interests lie, Pop Chart Lab makes an infographic poster that they’ll love, and you can pick any one you want for 25% off. Check out their newest prints, like the Permutations of Pasta and the Magnificent Multitudes of Beer, and enter the code GROUNDHOGDATA at checkout to see your discount.

Merrell makes some of the best footwear in the game, and they’re making sure your feet grip the ground in the last remaining weeks of winter. Their Arctic Grip technology is all over multiple styles of boots, and those boots are all 20% off. No more slipping on ice like a bad infomercial, just smooth sailing through the cold days ahead.

Our readers listed these Crabby Wallets as one of their favorite front pocket wallets and today, you can save $5 off a whole bunch of different colors when you clip the on-page coupon. These wallets can hold up to 10 cards, include a ring for your keys, and are crazy thin. We saw a similar coupon earlier in the month, but now, it’s available on a wider array of colors.

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off basically everything they have in stock, including their sale items. All you need to do is sign up, for free, to be a part of their rewards program, which you should do if you plan on buying anything from them.



Nordstrom Rack has a ton of cold weather gear on sale up to 70% off. Stuff from brands like UGG, Adidas, French Connection, Levi’s, and more is included. Nordstrom Rack’s definition of “cold weather” is a little lenient, so everything from lightweight bomber jackets to slippers is discounted.

Self-care is important. Buy yourself something fuzzy and comfortable.

If you’ve just always wanted to be the kind of person that wears actual pajamas to bed instead of an old t-shirt from college and boxers, this PJ Salvage sale at Nordstrom Rack can help. Slip into something a bit more comfortable like this super fuzzy shorts or macaron-themed pjs.

Just for today, GAP is taking 40% off practically everything in the store, plus GAP Cash is going on for the next couple weeks. Use the code BYEWINTER to get 40% off your entire purchase. This has the usual long list of exclusions, but if you love something, you should definitely take advantage of it.

Beauty Bakerie is an awesome, black woman-owned beauty company that deserves your attention (and money). Right now, all of their Lip Whips are just $15, in colors like Fortune Cookie and She’s Just Jelly. I also recommend checking out their eyeshadow palettes, because they are worth it full-price.

Even now, nearly a year after release, Nintendo Switch console discounts are basically nonexistent, so if you’ve been waiting for a deal to pick one up, this is about as good as it gets.



$400 gets you the console, plus a copy of Super Mario Odyssey and a Pro Controller, both of which are things that any self-respecting Switch owner would probably own anyway. Compared to buying everything separately, you’re saving about $20 here, which isn’t much, I know, <Mario voice> but it’s-a something!

Already own a Switch? The Pro Controller is down to $65 right now on Amazon, which is about $4-$5 less than usual.

