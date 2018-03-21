Kershaw’s popular Leek knives are great general-purpose fold-out blades, and several different styles are on sale today in Amazon’s Gold Box, starting at just $24. Now, you can be that person who has a knife on them whenever a difficult box needs opening. That person is respected and admired by all.
Open All of Your Kinja Deals Purchases With Your Choice of Discounted Kershaw Knife
