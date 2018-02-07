It doesn’t have infinite options for exploration and 120 unique and challenging shrines, but this Legend of Zelda chess set still looks awesome, and is marked down to $44 on Amazon right now. That’s the best price they’ve ever listed, so you won’t have to smash too many pots to pull together the rupees you need.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Once You Finally Get Sick of Breath of the Wild, Here's a Deal on Zelda Chess
It doesn’t have infinite options for exploration and 120 unique and challenging shrines, but this Legend of Zelda chess set still looks awesome, and is marked down to $44 on Amazon right now. That’s the best price they’ve ever listed, so you won’t have to smash too many pots to pull together the rupees you need.