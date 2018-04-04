Old Navy may not be first on your list of shopping destinations, but their more-or-less daily sales make it very appealing. Right now, they have a huge, up to 75% off section, that gets the help of an extra 30% off sitewide to bring you deals as low as $3. Jeans, sweaters, dresses, and more are marked down, and don’t forget, that extra 30% off applies to everything on their site.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Old Navy's Huge, Up to 75% Off Sale Section is An Extra 30% Off Right Now
Old Navy may not be first on your list of shopping destinations, but their more-or-less daily sales make it very appealing. Right now, they have a huge, up to 75% off section, that gets the help of an extra 30% off sitewide to bring you deals as low as $3. Jeans, sweaters, dresses, and more are marked down, and don’t forget, that extra 30% off applies to everything on their site.