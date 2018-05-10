Quick, before the cryptominers get them: NVIDIA is selling Founders Edition GTX 1070 and 1070 TI graphics cards for their $400 and $450 MSRPs, respectively. That’s way less than you’ll find from other retailers, which have been dominated by third party resellers for months.
NVIDIA Has Graphics Cards In Stock For Reasonable Prices, If You Hurry
