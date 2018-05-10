NVIDIA GTX 1070 Founders Edition | $400 | NVIDIA
NVIDIA GTX 1070 TI Founders Edition | $450 | NVIDIA
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Quick, before the cryptominers get them: NVIDIA is selling Founders Edition GTX 1070 and 1070 TI graphics cards for their $400 and $450 MSRPs, respectively. That’s way less than you’ll find from other retailers, which have been dominated by third party resellers for months.