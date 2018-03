Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Philips Wake-Up lights have long been one of our readers’ favorite products, but now INLIFE is making its own versions for a lot less money.



Just like the Philips light, INLIFE’s Sunrise Alarm Clocks fades in a sunrise-simulating light for 30 minutes prior to your designated wake-up time, and then finishes the job with your choice of six natural alarms, or an FM radio station. That means by the time your alarm goes off, your body will already have begun the process of waking up, eliminating that awful feeling of being jolted out of a deep REM cycle. You can even choose from seven different light colors, a feature that doesn’t exist on any of Philips’ models.

Choose from three models, all with varying features, and all $20 or under. But the sun will fade on these lights at the end of the day, so you’d better hurry.