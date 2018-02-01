As if Civilization VI and some DLC for $12 weren’t enough, Humble just added Owlboy as an early access title for this month’s Humble Monthly.



If you aren’t familiar, the Humble Monthly subscription plan delivers you a selection of new games (to keep!) every month, gives you 10% off everything in the Humble Store, and donates 5% of each month’s proceeds to charity. If you prefer to play your games on PC, it might just be the best deal in gaming.



So right now, you could conceivably pay $12, download your copies of Civ VI, Owlboy, and some Civ DLC, cancel your subscription before it renews, and those games would be yours to keep forever. I don’t recommend canceling, for the reasons mentioned above, but that’s a ton of value for just $12.