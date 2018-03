Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Nordstorm Rack really loves taking extra discounts off their clearance section. Right now, all women’s clearance clothing is an extra 40% off (price as marked) which means you can stock up on designer clothes for under $100. There are t-shirts for like, $5. Is it better than a Clear the Rack sale? You decide.