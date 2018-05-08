I wonder if Nordstrom Rack had some insider info on Kate Spade when they launched this sale, because there are literally six pages of bags, two pages of clothes, three pages of accessories, and a whole lot of shoes. These Kate Spade prices may not be feasible in the coming months now that Big Daddy Coach owns them, but for right now, this isn’t a sale to pass up.
